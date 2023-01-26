Mahesh Babu Congratulates Team 'RRR' For Oscar Nomination; 'Let's Bring It Home'

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star Mahesh Babu on Thursday January 26 congratulated team 'RRR' for making it to the Oscars 2023. RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' recently got nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Original Song category. Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle and shared a series of tweets.

In one of his tweets, he wrote, "Super proud that the nation's favourite, and now the world's favourite #NaatuNaatu is nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars."

"Congratulations @ssrajamouli sir @mmkeeravaani garu @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith and the brilliant team of #RRR! Let's bring the Oscar home!", he penned in another tweet.

Check out the tweets below:

RRR's international acclaim

'RRR' is currently enjoying global success. Recently, the movie bagged nominations for Oscars 2023 which added another feather to its cap. SS Rajamouli's directorial also bagged two Critics Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best song. Music composer MM Keeravaani won a Golden Globe for the song 'Naatu Naatu' and has been honoured with Padma Shri.

MM Keeravani recently reacted to the news and penned a note expressing gratitude. He wrote, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

SS Rajamouli congratulates MM Keeravani

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently congratulated music composer MM Keervani. He mentioned that he is proud as his "pedanna" (brother) is conferred with Padma Shri.

Sharing a tweet on Twitter, he wrote, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts."

"If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu (please give some gap between the awards", he added.

'RRR', released in March, stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.