Mahesh Babu 'cools Off' With Hot Coffee After Long Shoot, Photographer Calls Him Magnetic

On Wednesday, actor Mahesh Babu teamed up with Avinash Gowariker for a photoshoot. The latter took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the same. He gave a sneak peek into the sets and shared a post-pack-up shot of Mahesh. The photographer added that the superstar was cooling off with hot coffee after a long shoot. More so, he went on to call Mahesh's presence on camera 'magnetic'. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor reposted the same on his Instagram wall and wrote, "Fab shoot as always." His wife,

Namrata Shirodkar also dropped an endearing comment which read, "Another fab one Avi."

Mahesh 'cooling off' after a long shoot

Mahesh Babu and Avinash Gowariker are good friends. It was in December 2020 when the former had come down to Mumbai to enjoy dinner with the latter and his family. Namrata Shirodkar had posted a picture in which Mahesh and she were enjoying themselves at St Regis Mumbai, with Avinash Gowariker and his wife, Shazia Gowariker. Everyone pulled off casual outfits and happily posed for the camera. Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote, "About last night !! foodie life. Shazia was so nice to see you after ages! Nothing’s changed. Happy good times." In the comments section, Shirodkhar thanked her friend Avi for arranging one of the best evenings in Mumbai.

On the work front, on the birth anniversary of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mahesh Babu revealed the first glimpse of his look in the upcoming film Major. He mentioned that the teaser will release on March 28. In the 30-second short video, Mahesh's character of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was seen standing strong amid the fire. Sharing the same, the makers wrote, "Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the Hero of 26/11, we remember." The film is based on the life of this hero who sacrificed for the nation. Major will release in theatres on July 2. Apart from this, Mahesh Babu wrapped up shooting for some of his segments in another outing titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah, Dubai. The movie is slated to release on the auspicious day of Sankranti in 2022.