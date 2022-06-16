Mahesh Babu Drops Cute Glimpses With Wife Namrata & Kids From Europe Vacation; See

Following the tremendous success of his latest venture, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, veteran Telugu actor Mahesh Babu recently jetted off to Europe where he is presently enjoying vacation with his wife Namrata and children Sitara and Gautam. An avid social media user, the Telugu star often keeps his fans posted about the happenings in his life and the latest pictures of his time vacationing have left his fandom swooning over.

Taking a brief break from his hectic schedule, Mahesh Babu has embarked on a vacation to spend quality time with his family. Currently, in Italy's beautiful city Milan, the Dookudu star seems to be having a gala time, exploring Europe. The actor shared four pictures wherein him and his family can be seen roaming the streets of Milan. While both the kids appeared to be smiling for the photos, Mahesh and Namrata, opted to pose with goofy expressions.

Mahesh Babu 'making memories' in Milan

Mahesh Babu captioned the post saying, “In the here and now! Making memories. One day at a time! #MyTribe.” Not only Mahesh but his wife Namrata and daughter Sitara have also been actively posting pictures of their vacation. Earlier, his daughter Sitara dropped a video of her and Mahesh taking a stroll on the streets of Europe.

What's next on Mahesh Babu's work front

In the meantime, on the work front, Mahesh babu is busy with his upcoming project, SSMB28, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This also marks the third collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Srinivas after Athadu and Khaleja. The film will also star Pooja Hegde opposite Mahesh Babu in a pivotal role. The actor is also reportedly set to feature in SS Rajamouli's next, however, an official confirmation from the actor and the director regarding the same is awaited.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's recent outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata has received immense love and adulation from fans the Parasuram Petla directorial has now minted over Rs 200 crore worldwide in just 12 days, as the makers announced the milestone on social media. The director too penned a gratitude note, giving a shoutout to his 'hero' Mahesh Babu, the film's leading lady Keerthy Suresh among others. For the unversed, the film revolves around a conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and his tussle with her politician father.