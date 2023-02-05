Mahesh Babu Enjoys Impromptu Dinner With Wife Namrata Shirodkar & Friends; See Photos

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar recently hosted an impromptu dinner for their close friends at their residence in Hyderabad on Friday night (February 3). The former actress shared the pictures from the gathering on her Instagram on Saturday.

In one of the pictures shared by Namrata, the couple can be seen posing for a selfie surrounded by their friends. The second picture shows the group sitting around a poolside dining table. The actress wrote in the caption, "Impromptu dinners!! Always the best."

Check out the post here:

More on Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar's marriage

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are considered one of the most beautiful couples in the Tollywood film industry. After their film Athadu, they got married in 2005.

Ever since Namrata married Mahesh, she has been managing Mahesh Babu's work calls, dates for business meetings, etc., and has taken a backseat from acting to prioritise her family. The couple are parents to two children - Gautam and Sitara.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently preoccupied with Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. The actor-director duo has already produced box office successes like Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been cast in the movie as the female protagonist alongside the superstar. The Spyder actor is anticipated to finish filming the untitled project by the end of February.

Mahesh Babu will also be seen in RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, which is said to be a globetrotting adventure. The shoot for the film has reportedly begun in Hyderabad.