Mahesh Babu Extends Best Wishes To India U-19 Team For World Cup Final Against England

India U-19 cricket team is all set to clash against England in the final match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antique today. Yash Dhull led the team from the front against Australia during the second semi-final on February 2, with a 110 run knock off 110 balls in the first innings. At the same time, England U-19 reached the finals after defeating Afghanistan by 15 runs(D/L method) in the semi-final.

On Saturday, South star Mahesh Babu, who is an avid cricket lover, took to his verified Twitter handle to send best wishes to the Indian cricket team. Check out his post below.

Mahesh Babu sends wishes to the Indian cricket team for the U-19 World Cup Finale

Wishing our #IndiaU19 team all the best for the World Cup final today! Go on and bring home the trophy! 🏆 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 5, 2022

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Wishing our #IndiaU19 team all the best for the World Cup final today! Go on and bring home the trophy!" The tweet within just a few hours received more than 16.9K likes and more than 4,000 re-tweets.

India vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup final: Team News

Team India heads into the summit clash on Saturday on the back of a mammoth win in the semi-final. Dhull and SK Rasheed stitched a double century stand for the third wicket to set a strong target of 291 runs for Australia, the bowlers launched a lethal attack on the Aussie batters in the second innings. The Aussies were bowled out on a total score of 194 runs, as Vicky Ostwal picked up the maximum wickets.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Recently, actor Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film tentatively titled SSMB28 was launched in Hyderabad. The film is being directed by Trivikram. On February 3, the maker of the film gathered for the muhurat ceremony that included Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, director Trivikram, female lead Pooja Hegde, music composer of the film, Thaman, Naga Vamsi among others.

The actor is also gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will be hitting the silver screens on May 12, 2022. Helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, the film will also see Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju as supporting cast.