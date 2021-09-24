Mahesh Babu Fans Celebrate As ‘Dookudu’ Clocks 10 Years On September 23

Mahesh Babu's Dookudu completed 10 years of its release on Thursday. On this occasion, the film was screened at 22 different locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Before it was screened, Mahesh Babu's fans got extremely excited and burst crackers and enjoyed themselves outside their cinema halls. Even during the screening of the film, fans were seen dancing in the theatres.

Mahesh Babu fans celebrate as Dookudu clocks 10 years

The Dookudu celebrations began as Mahesh Babu's film clocked 10 years. To mark the milestone, the makers of the film decided to screen the film in several locations. Fans celebrated by bursting firecrackers outside theatres and also danced to the film's songs as they played. Several fans of Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to share glimpses into the 10-year celebration of Dookudu.

A Twitter user shared a video that sees a huge group of fans dancing, jumping and enjoying themselves as the film played. Other videos also saw large crowds gathers on the streets to celebrate the milestone. A netizen also posted a video that features fans hooting and whistling as the film played, the video also featured confetti being thrown around during the screening.

Song beats ki hum cheyyadam 🙏

What @MusicThaman has done for Dookudu is unparalleled pic.twitter.com/NHiCJEUqby — SARKAR 🔔 (@Bhaag_Saale) September 23, 2021

Helmed by Srinu Vaitla, Dookudu was an action-comedy. The superhit film was written by the director himself in collaboration with Gopimohan and Kona Venkat. Apart from the much-loved Mahesh Babu, the film also saw Samantha, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood and Brahmanandam take on pivotal roles. When the film was released way back in 2011 on September 23, it made its way to about 1800 screens across the world. Apart from receiving heaps of love and compliments from fans, the film also got its hands on several accolades. The film bagged seven Nandi Awards and quickly became the highest-grossing film of 2011.

Mahesh Babu was recently in the news after the South Indian International Movie Awards. Mahesh Babu took home the Best Actor award for Maharshi. The film also won for Best Director and Vamshi grabbed the award for the same. Allari Naresh also won for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the film and so did the music director.

Image: PTI