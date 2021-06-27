Mahesh Babu Films That See Him Play A Government Official, From Pokiri To Bharat Ane Nenu

Mahesh Babu is a popular actor in the Telugu film industry and he has been a part of around 40 movies in his career so far. The actor has essayed a variety of roles where he was seen as a government official and received immense love from his fans. He played such characters in movies namely Pokiri, Dookudu, Spyder, Sarileru Neekevvaru and others.

Mahesh Babu’s movies that saw him as a government official

Pokiri

Released in 2006, the action-thriller movie received amazing reviews from the audience and critics. It was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and was even remade in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Bengali. The popular cast of the movie included actors namely Ileana D’Cruz, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Ajay, Venu Madhav, Nassar, Satya Prakash, Ali and several other talented actors.

Spyder

Written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the movie marked the Tamil debut of actor Mahesh Babu. The movie was released in 2017 and the performance of the cast members was praised the most. It also received a theatrical release worldwide in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and was later released in dubbed Arabic version for Gulf countries. The cast of the movie included actors namely Rakul Preet Singh, S J Surya, Bharath, Sembaruthi, Priyadarshi, Jayaprakash, Dheepa Ramanujam, Himaja, Kani Kusruti, etc.

Dookudu

This Telugu action-comedy film was directed by Srinu Vaitla and written by Vaitla, Kona Venkat, and Gopimohan. Backed by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Anil Sunkara, the movie was very well received by fans as well as the critics. It even received several awards and accolades and was later remade in Kannada and Bengali. The popular cast of the movie consisted of actors namely Samantha Akkineni, Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj, Sonia Deepti, MS Narayana, Adithya Menon, Nassar and many more.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy film was released recently in 2020. The movie featured Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad and others in significant roles while other actors of the movie included Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Sangeetha, Satyadev Kancharana, Jaya Prakash Reddy and others.

Bharat Ane Nenu

Featuring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani in the lead, this political action movie was written and directed by Koratala Siva. The movie was released in 2018 along with some of the other actors in vital roles namely Prakash Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Devaraj, R Sarathkumar, Yashpal Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Aamani, etc.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BHARAT ANE NENU TRAILER

