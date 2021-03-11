Mahesh Babu Funds A Kid's Heart Surgery, Namrata Hails 'heartwarming Story Of Recovery'

Mahesh Babu, who has partnered with Andhra Hospitals for helping kids from poor economical backgrounds, has saved the life of little Ankith Bhargav, who underwent surgery for his heart. Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of Ankith with his parents and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. In her caption, she wrote that Ankith Bhargav underwent surgery for VSD and PDA has been discharged from the hospital. Namrata also mentioned that he is doing well.

She added, "Wishing good health to the child always! Big thanks to the healthcare experts of Andhra Hospitals." In the photo shared by Shirodkar, baby Ankith smiled away to glory while being cuddled in his mom's hands. Mahesh Babu's fans lauded the actor for his deeds. A user wrote, "Look at the smile of Baby and Happy Parents! Priceless. Great Job," whereas another fan penned, "I am touched. More love and double respect to you."

Sharing the post, Namrata wrote, "Yet another heartwarming story of recovery â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Happy to know that Ankith Bhargav who underwent surgery for VSD & PDA has been discharged and is doing well. Wishing good health to the child always! Big thanks to the healthcare experts of @andhrahospitals. ðŸ™ðŸ™#MBForSavingHearts♥ï¸." READ | Who is Adarsh Gourav? Read trivia about Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger' co-star

Mahesh helps a child fight heart surgery

Earlier, Namrata also mentioned that a free heart clinic for children was organised at Andhra hospitals on the occasion of World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. She continued that nearly 40 children were screened and investigations including ECHO were conducted. She gave a special shoutout to Dr P.V Rama Rao, Dr Vikram Kudumula and all the medical experts of Andhra Hospitals for spearheading the initiative and thanked them for the same.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu wrapped up shooting for some of his segments in Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah, Dubai. The actor shared many glimpses of the team's shoot at Sharjah's Mleiha and at in5 Dubai. The poster of his film is also unveiled by the makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to release on Sankranti 2022. Apart from this, Mahesh also has Major lined up. The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of 26/11 and will release in theatres on July 2.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.