Superstar Mahesh Babu is often spotted spending quality time with his children Gautham and Sitara, with their adorable pet pooch making special appearances in family pictures. Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar recently dropped candid glimpses of the actor having a gala time with his little ones and their furry friend as they step into the weekend. The father-children trio could be seen gravitating their attention towards their pet, and bursting into laughter.

Sharing the pictures. Namrata quipped that she 'can't get enough of her family. Earlier in February, Namrata and Mahesh marked their 17th wedding anniversary, with the actor sharing a beautiful family portrait which was all things love. Namrata also shared a video montage with a caption detailing her 'little marriage recipe'.

Mahesh Babu kickstarts weekend with his children and pet pooch

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, February 12, Namrata Shirodkar dropped two candid pictures, where Mahesh Babu is seen seated alongside his pet, while Gautham and Sitara look on. Clad in a white shirt and blue jeans, the actor could then be seen petting the beautiful dog as his children burst into laughter. In the caption, Namrata wrote, "Surrounded by all his babies! #CantGetEnough." Take a look.

Fans showered love on Mahesh and his family by dropping comments like, "Man with a golden heart is a rare piece," "That doggy is really cute", "so cute and adorable", "awesome" among others. Namrata's elder sister and actor Shilpa Shirodkar also wrote, "So cute."

Marking the couple's 17th anniversary on Thursday, February 10, Namrata shared a video montage filled with pictures from their wedding ceremony, earlier days of their relationship as well as other adorable candid glimpses. In the caption, she mentioned, "My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time! Happy 17 MB @urstrulymahesh! Love you with all my being."

More on Mahesh Babu's work front

Mahesh Babu will be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh in the commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Based on banking scams, the film is helmed by Parasuram Petla. The film is slated to release theatrically on April 1, 2022. It is jointly backed under the banners GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAMRATASHIRODHKAR)