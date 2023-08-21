Mahesh Babu Has Cheeky Reply To Netizens Objecting To His Frequent Foreign Travels

Mahesh Babu often takes time out from his busy work schedule to spend some quality time with his family. Ahead of his 48th birthday, the actor went to Scotland with his wife Namrata and kids for a getaway. Recently, the actor was asked about his foreign trips to which he gave a cheeky reply.

3 things you need to know

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his film with Trivikram, titled Guntur Kaaram.

The Telugu actor celebrated his 48th birthday in Scotland.

Mahesh Babu addressed the rumours surrounding his family vacations at an event.

Mahesh Babu on his foreign vacations

Recently, there was a lot of talk about Mahesh Babu's foreign trips on social media. The actor was even asked about the same during the BIG C 20th anniversary celebrations on August 20. Responding to the question, the Guntur Kaaram actor mentioned that people have been talking a lot about his vacations, but they only get to know about his vacations through social media posts.

(Mahesh Babu participated in the 20 years celebrations of Big C | Image: Fan page/X)

Mahesh Babu revealed that he would go for a small vacation whenever he gets a chance amid his busy shooting schedule or when his kids have holidays. He further asked the interviewer, "Are you liking my vacay pics, or are you feeling jealous?" The reporters responded that few people are not okay with him going on trips. The actor was quick to reply and said that people should not have a problem with his vacations as he loves to spend quality time with his children.

Mahesh Babu on Guntur Kaaram release date

During the same event, Mahesh Babu was asked if his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram will be postponed or not. Responding to the question, the actor clarified that the movie will release around Sankranthi 2024. Meanwhile, the movie will feature Sreeleela as the female lead along with Meenakshi Chaudhary.