Mahesh Babu Introduces Nephew Ashok Galla's Debut Movie 'Hero'; Watch Teaser

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla is all set to mark his entry into South Indian cinema with an action-packed movie titled 'Hero'. Proudly introducing his family to his fans, the superstar took to his Instagram to share the Hero teaser and penned down a doting note to the newcomer. Check out Mahesh Babu's note to his nephew and know about the Hero movie cast and release date.

Mahesh Babu shared the 'Hero teaser'

The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share the poster of his sister Padmavathi Galla's son Ashok Galla's debut movie. Marking the 'Hero Journey' of the young newcomer, Mahesh expressed his happiness of launching him in the film industry. He wrote, 'Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film!! This looks super interesting!, and continued, 'The #HERO journey begins!'. He also shared the teaser of the upcoming movie on his story.

Netizens' reaction to Mahesh Babu's shout out to his nephew

People in the comment section could not help but swoon over the new look of Mahesh Babu's nephew. Many complimented the poster while some spammed heart emojis under the post. Several fans came in support of the upcoming actor's new movie and wished him luck.

More on Ashok Galla's debut movie 'Hero'

Padmavathi Galla and Guntur Parliamentarian Jayadev Galla’s son Ashok Galla will make his debut in the South Indian cinema industry through Sriram Adittya's Hero. To be released under Amar Raja Media & Entertainment, Hero release date is not yet officially disclosed by the filmmakers. The official teaser of the movie was launched by Mahesh Babu.

The Hero movie cast features Ashok Galla along with talented actors such as Nidhhi Agerwal, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Jagapathi Babu. In the teaser shared by the superstar, the upcoming actor can be seen making a cowboy entry atop a running train and also donning the avatar of the infamous Joker. On the other hand, the young actress Nidhi Agerwal appeared in a soft look romancing with the protagonist.

