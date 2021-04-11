Mahesh Babu Is The Only Tollywood Actor With 6 Films In The 100 Crore Club: Did You Know?

Mahesh Babu is considered as one of the top actors of Telugu film industry, with a long list of commercially hit films under his sleeve. While the actor has created several records for himself during the course of his career, he has another record to his name that may be unknown for many. According to IMDb, he has become the only Tollywood actor to have a total of 6 films that have gone past Rs.100 crores at the box office, that remains an unbroken record in the industry to date.

Mahesh Babu’s films that crossed 100 crores at box office

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarilelu Neekevvaru is the latest film of Mahesh Babu, and also the biggest hit among the lot. It earned a total of 230 crores at the box office. It was released in Jauary last year, just a few months before the lockdown was announced.

Barat ane nenu

This film was released in 2018 and directed by Koratala Siva. It earned a total of 187 crores at the box office and is considered as another major hit of the actor. It also starred Kiara Advani in the lead.

Maharshi

Released in 2019, Maharshi starred Pooja Hegde opposite Mahesh Babu in the lead. It was directed by Vamshi Paidipally and earned 187 crores in total. It went on to win several awards in various categories.

Srimanthudu

Srimanthudu is an action drama film that was released in 2015. The film was written and directed by Koratal Siva. It earned a total of 160 crores at the box office.

Spyder

Spyder is another popular hit of Mahesh Babu. It was released in 2017 and earned a total of 150 crore at the box office. It also starred Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

Dookudu

Directed by Srinu Vaitla, this film came way back in 2011 and received 101 crores at the box office. It is a romantic comedy film with an ensemble star cast. Mahesh Babu is paired up with Samantha Akkineni in this film.

Mahesh Babu is currently working on Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is under production as of now. It also stars another popular actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. While the details regarding its release are not yet clear, this film is being touted to release early next year. Some of the other well-known films of Mahesh babu include Brahmotsavam, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Pokiri, Businessman and many others.