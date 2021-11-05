Mahesh Babu Lauds Ministry Of Culture's 'Deshbhakti Geet' Competition; Urges All To Enroll

Mahesh Babu has commended the Ministry of Culture's efforts in bringing forth talent from every nook and cranny of the nation through their recent events and activities under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative. The superstar took to his Twitter handle and urged everyone to participate in the 'Deshbhakti Geet' writing competition, which is open for everyone in India between the age of 16 to 45. He also added the ministry's poster, which urged brilliant minds to come forth and become the voice of 'new, dynamic and young India'.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, November 5, the actor wrote, "A unique initiative by @MinOfCultureGoI to bring forth talent from every nook & corner of the country and give it a platform to win a national audience. If you have what it takes, participate today!!". 'Unity In Creativity' is the pertinent message being sent across through these competitions. Take a look.

A unique initiative by @MinOfCultureGoI to bring forth talent from every nook & corner of the country and give it a platform to win a national audience. If you have what it takes, participate today!! 😊

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 5, 2021

As per Amrit Mahotsav's official website, the competition aims to 'rekindle the sense of pride in our collective identity'. The patriotic songs ought to 'reverberate with the spirit of New India'. It is slated to take place in four stages, with the National winners being provided with a 'national platfrom'. The compositions will then be taken up by India's most sought after artists at a star-studded event. For more information, head to Amrit Mahotsav's Deshbhakti Geet competition page.

Other competitions like 'Pen a 'Patriotic Lori' or poetry' as well as Rangoli making have been organised under the initiative. For the unversed, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of India's independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The Mahotsav aims to put forth India’s progressive socio-cultural, political and economic identity.

