Mahesh Babu's elder brother and actor Ramesh Babu passed away on January 8, 2022, in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness. The actor was reportedly suffering from liver-related ailments for quite some time and was rushed to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology after his condition deteriorated, however, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently undergoing isolation after testing positive for COVID, condoled his brother's demise by penning an emotional tribute for his 'Annaya'. Sharing a throwback glimpse of the 56-year-old, Mahesh credited him for making the superstar the man he is today, iterating that he should just 'rest' now.

Mahesh Babu condoles his brother Ramesh Babu's death

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, January 9, Mahesh wrote, "You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me."

He further added, "Now just rest...rest...In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my 'Annaya'. Love you forever and ever and ever."

The late actor was known for his roles in Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu and many others. He is survived by his wife Mrudula Ghattamaneni and two children. He first stepped into the world of entertainment with his debut in 1974 with the film Alluri Seetaramaraju and took a back seat from acting in1997. He then donned the hat of a producer in 2004 under his banner Krishna Productions Private Ltd. He bankrolled myriad films, including blockbuster hits like Athidhi and Arjun.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently tested positive for COVID-19. He took to social media on January 6 and made the announcement, noting that he had 'mild symptoms'. He mentioned that he had isolated himself and was following 'medical guidance'.

