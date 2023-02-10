Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Share Adorable Unseen Photos On Wedding Anniversary

South star Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary on Friday (February 10). To mark the occasion, the actor took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture with his wife Namrata and added a sweet note to go with it.

Mahesh wrote in the caption, “Us... A little crazy & a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG.” In the throwback photo, the Spyder actor can be seen with his arm around Namrata as they both share a laugh.

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar too posted a nostalgic picture of herself kissing her husband Mahesh as he was lying on the bed. She wrote, “Celebrating 18 years of the best decision we ever made. Happy anniversary MB.”

More on Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar's marriage

Mahesh and Namrata first met while filming B.Gopal's romantic comedy Vamsi in Australia. After dating for a few years, they decided to get married in 2005. The couple tied the knot at Marriott Hotel in Mumbai with only their family members and close friends present.

In August 2006, they had their first child, Gautham Krishna, and then gave birth to daughter Sitara in 2012.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently preoccupied with Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. The actor-director duo has already produced box office successes like Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been cast in the movie as the female protagonist alongside the superstar. The Maharshi actor is anticipated to finish filming the untitled project by the end of February.