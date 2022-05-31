Mahesh Babu Pens Loving Note On His Father Krishna's Birthday; 'There Is No One Like You'

Mahesh Babu is one of the most versatile actors in the south film industry. Over the years he has forged an impressive resume in his career spanning over four decades and has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his craft and charming personality.

With the actor doing good on the professional front, on personal grounds, Mahesh Babu is very close to his family. He often shares sweets posts on his social media handle making his family members feel special. As Mahesh Babu's father actor Krishna turns a year older on Tuesday, the Sarileru Neekevvaru star took to his Instagram space and penned a special note for him.

Mahesh Babu wishes father Krishna on his birthday

Mahesh Babu shares a very special bond with his father Krishna. The veteran star was his biggest inspiration to join the film industry. Recently, Krishna Ghattamaneni celebrated his birthday on May 31 and to mark the occasion his son took to his Instagram handle and wished him. The 46-year-old actor shared a picture of his father. Along with the pic, he also penned a heartwarming note wishing him 'happiness' and 'good health.'

Mahesh babu wrote "Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you ♥️🤗🤗"

Here take a look at the post-

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu has acted with his father as a child artist in almost 25 movies including Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117, Poratam and many others.

Namrata Shirodkar pens a sweet note for father-in-law Krishna

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram and showered birthday love on her father in law Krishna. The former beauty queen shared an unseen priceless picture of him posing with her two children Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Sharing the photo, Namrata penned a sweet caption, she wrote "All my favourite memories have you in them for the last so many years. You have brought so much love, laughter, kindness and happiness into my life and I'm forever grateful. Thank you for being the father that you are to my husband, to me and to all of us. Happy birthday Mamayya.. We love you ❤️❤️❤️"

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@/urstrulymahesh