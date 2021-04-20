Mahesh Babu Pens Sweet Wish On Mother’s Birthday; Says, "Grateful For You Everyday"

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram on April 20, 2021, to pen a note for his mother on the occasion of her birthday. The Telugu actor captioned his post by saying that he was grateful for his mother and would forever be so. He also wished her a happy birthday. The picture he shared showed him holding his mother Indira Devi’s hand and they are standing in the midst of a large crowd. Mahesh Babu is turned towards his mother with a huge smile on his face while Mahesh Babu’s mother is looking straight ahead. The picture seems to be a candid of the two of them.

Mahesh Babu's wish for his mother

Many of Mahesh Babu’s Instagram followers took to the comments to wish Mahesh Babu’s mother on the occasion of her birthday. Most of the people expressed their regards to his mother and also wished her health and happiness. Other people commented by saying that Mahesh Babu had penned a truly beautiful post for his mother that showed the love he harboured for her in his heart. Many people commented using emojis like the heart and hug emoji to express their sentiments on the occasion. The post has received a total of 243k likes and over 1500 comments in under an hour of the actor uploading the picture and the number is still on the rise.

Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Sirodkar, also penned a message for her mother-in-law on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing a solo picture of Mahesh Babu’s mother, she wrote, “To the most loving and nurturing person I know, her strength and kindness continue to inspire me every day.. Happy birthday Mummy”. The picture saw Indira Devi dressed in a blue and red saree while she smiled for the camera.

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, is currently filming Sarkaru Vaari Paata, his upcoming film. Parasuram wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady and will be seen onscreen for the first time alongside Mahesh Babu. The first schedule of the film was completed in Dubai, and a new one has already begun.

