Mahesh Babu Pens Touching Eulogy For Father Krishna: 'My Inspiration, My Courage...'

Veteran Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu's father, 'superstar' Krishna, passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on November 15. According to a PTI report, the doctors revealed the late actor died due to multi-organ failure and hypoxic brain injury. Days after the veteran actor passed away, Mahesh Babu remembered his father with an emotional note in which he honoured the former's celebrated life.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor recently penned an emotional note to pay tribute to his late father. In the note, the actor mentioned how his dad was his 'inspiration, courage, and all that he looked up to'. He further mentioned how despite his father's not being around him anymore, his light will always "shine" in him 'forever'. The Maharshi actor also promised he would make his father "even more" proud.

The note read, "Your life was celebrated... your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly... daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration... my courage... and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I'm fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will make you even more proud... Love you Nanna. My Superstar."

Earlier this year, Mahesh Bhatt also lost his mother, Indira Devi. Indira Devi passed away due to age-related health issues at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

Namrata Shirodkar thanks fans for their love and affection

Days after the demise of Krishna, Mahesh Babu's wife and former actor, Namrata Shirodkar, penned a note of gratitude on behalf of the Ghattamaeni family. In her statement, Shirodkar thanked those who showered her and her family with love and affection during trying times. She wrote, "Deeply moved by the love and affection you all have showered on our family. I'd like to thank each and everyone who reached out, checked on us and sent us your prayers and blessings during this time of grief."

Krishna began his career in the early 1960s and acted in about 350 films. Some of his works include Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Goodachari 116, James Bond 777, and Agent Gopi among others.

