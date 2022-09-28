Mahesh Babu Performs Mother Indira Devi's Last Rites, Comforts Emotional Daughter Sitara

After Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday, her last rites were conducted in Hyderabad. It was recently reported that his mother had been suffering from age-related health issues and was admitted to AIG Hospital. As the entire family is grieving the great loss, videos of the actor performing the final rites have surfaced on social media.

Apart from Mahesh, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara's pictures have also emerged online where they can be seen paying their final tribute to their beloved family member. In one of the videos, Mahesh was seen sitting as several celebrities arrived to pay their respects to late Indira Devi. Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Trivikram Srinivas among others attended the last rites at Mahesh's house in Hyderabad.

In another video, Sitara was seen crying uncontrollably as she sat on Mahesh's lap. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star was seen trying to console her. Sitara, broke down emotionally when she approached her grandmother whose mortal remains were kept inside a glass casket.

Namrata was also seen holding Sitara and consoling her. She also performed the last rites as seen in another video.

Earlier today, late Indira Devi's daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni had shared a picture of her mother on Instagram and penned a note. She wrote, "Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation, and my heart. Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life. My mom knew only giving, giving, giving all through her life and did not ask anything for herself. There has not been a single day in our childhood when we missed her presence. She took care of all our needs in her usual selfless loving way."

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu’s family shared a statement that read, “Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam."

