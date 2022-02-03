Actor Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film tentatively titled SSMB28 was launched in Hyderabad. The film is being directed by Trivikram. On February 3, the maker of the film gathered for the muhurat ceremony that included Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, director Trivikram, female lead Pooja Hegde, music composer of the film, Thaman, Naga Vamsi among others.

Pictures from the ceremony were shared by the production house on Twitter that showed Pooja Hegde and Namrata posing with the clapperboard. The other pictures showed the entire team posing along with the clapperboard. The production house informed that the regular shooting of the film will begin from April 2022.

Though Mahesh Babu was missing from the film’s muhurat ceremony, he took to his Twitter and shared a picture while talking about another chapter. “A new chapter unfolds,” he wrote alongside the picture of the clapperboard being offered before the beginning of the auspicious journey.

The forthcoming film SSMB28 has been in the news for the last few years, and finally, it is going to take place. This would be Mahesh Babu’s 28th film. S Radha Krishna will be bankrolling the project under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. SSMB28 will be Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's third movie together after Athadu and Khaleja. The lead actors have also worked together in Maharshi.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is now gearing up for the release of his film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film that witnessed multiple delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will not hit the screens on May 12, 2022. The music has been scored by the renowned composer S Thaman. Helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, the film will also see Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju as supporting cast. R Madhi has handled the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash has taken care of the art department. The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

IMAGE: Twitter/@haarikahassine