Mahesh Babu Poses Alongside S Thaman As He Shares An Update About 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for the action movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Fans have been anticipating the movie ever since it was announced. The music composer of the movie, S Thaman gave an update about the movie as he posed with the lead actor Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu poses with S Thaman

Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles is one of the highly anticipated upcoming Telugu movies. Amidst all the excitement about the movie, music composer S Thaman has shared an update about the action movie. Thaman shared a photo with Mahesh Babu as he announced that they had completed the music composition for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu was seen wearing a graphic t-shirt with denim and wore a pair of sunglasses.

As S Thaman shared the photo he wrote, "Here We Complete the Compositions of Our Very Own #Superstar’s #Sarkaru Vaari Paata Here is Our #Superstar Shining @urstrulyMahesh gaaru #Sarkaru Vaari PaataMusic."

The movie is directed by Parasuram and will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. and Mahesh Babu's company Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film is scheduled to be released on 13 January 2022 coinciding with Sankranthi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in director Trivikram's untitled project alongside Pooja Hegde. The movie will see Hedge and Mahesh Babu's reunion on screen after the 2019 action flick Maharshi. The film also sees director Trivikram and Mahesh Babu collaborating after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). The movie currently called SSMB28 also marks Pooja Hegde’s third film with the director. Earlier they teamed up for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Mahesh Babu turned producer for his next movie Major that is a biographical action film based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Mahesh Babu has produced the movie under his studio G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The movie was originally slated to release on July 2, but was postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19. The movie will feature Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead and was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Image: Twitter/@MusicThaman