Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan are currently basking in the success of their most recent release Bheemla Nayak, which got its theatrical release on February 25, 2022. Fans, followers, critics and fellow actors have been showering praises on the duo and hailing them for their work in the film. Popular actor Venkatesh Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, Mahesh Babu and others have also congratulated the duo on the film's success. Apart from the duo, the film also starred Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles.

Actors congratulate Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan for Bheemla Nayak

Venkatesh Daggubati took to his social media account and hailed the 'magnificence' of the film as he sent his wishes to the cast and crew of the movie on its success. He wrote, "The magnificence of Bheemla Nayak and the blitz of Daniel Shekar have taken over! What a performance @RanaDaggubat. Congratulations on the humongous success to @saagar_chandrak @PawanKalyan #Trivikram @MusicThaman @SitharaEnts."

Mahesh Babu also praised the 'intense' Saagar K Chandra directorial and enjoyed both the actors' performances. He commented on their 'screen presence' as he complimented each of them on their performance. He wrote, "#BheemlaNayak is riveting, intense and electrifying! @PawanKalyan is in blazing form, what a performance!! @RanaDaggubati is sensational as 'Daniel Sekhar'.. what a screen presence!!" He also credited the 'sharp and brilliant' writing and music score for the film's success. Rana Daggubati also reacted to the post and mentioned the actor's compliments were 'too kind'.

Adivi Sesh called the film his 'favourite' Pawan Kalyan-starrer and mentioned that the film made him experience a wide range of emotions. Calling Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan a 'blistering combo' on-screen, he referenced the film as a 'game changer'. He congratulated the entire team behind the latest hit as he wrote, "#BheemlaNayak is my favourite @PawanKalyan sir Film since Kushi. A FANTASTIC film. Made me cry. Made me rage. It’s @RanaDaggubati best performance & I loved the blistering combo on screen. The trio of #Trivikram sir, director #SagarChandra and @MusicThaman have Created a Game Changer. My congratulations to the entire team and special kudos on the CONTENT-based success to @SitharaEnts Vamsi garu. MASSIVE."

