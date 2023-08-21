Mahesh Babu Puts Rumours Of Guntur Kaaram Postponement To Rest

Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. Several reports of the film's release date being postponed have been doing the rounds on the internet. Now, the actor has finally addressed the rumours and issued clarity on the same.

3 things you need to know

Guntur Kaaram is the third collaboration between director Trivikram and Mahesh Babu after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

The movie was in the news over composer S Thaman and Pooja Hegde's reported exit.

Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Jagapati Babu are also part of the film's cast.

Mahesh Babu confirms release date of Guntur Kaaram

In a recent interaction with the media, Mahesh Babu was asked about the possibility of his upcoming movie being delayed. Dismissing all speculations, the actor said that the film is on track to be released as originally intended, coinciding with the Sankranti festival in 2024. The festival is set to take place on January 15 next year, and it was previously announced that Guntur Kaaram would debut on January 13 as part of the Sankranti release. Mahesh Babu's film releases often coincide with the festival.

Reports of the film getting delayed were making the rounds after Pooja Hegde and composer S Thaman's rumoured exit from the film. Of late, there were reports that some more crew members have the project midway.

Initially referred to as SSMB28, Mahesh Babu unveiled the film's official title on May 31 on his father Krishna's birth anniversary. Guntur Kaaram is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, with whom Mahesh Babu worked on Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). It is produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Mahesh Bhatt clarifies on frequent trips

During a recent press conference, a reporter questioned Mahesh Babu about his frequent vacations. Although he seemed slightly displeased, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star maintained his calm. He answered the question with a counter-query to the reporter: "Do you find them appealing, or do you detect a hint of envy?"

He continued, explaining his vacation routine by stating, "I frequently take vacations and share them on Instagram for everyone to see. I'm aware of the observations. While I can't be certain if any jealousy is involved, if I choose to vacation, I see no reason why others shouldn't appreciate it."