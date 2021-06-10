Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati Wish Good Health To Balakrishna Garu On His 61st Birthday

South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has turned a year older on Wednesday, June 10. The Rowdy Ramudu Konte Krishnudu star is celebrating his 61st birthday today and many celebs from the South Indian film industry have extended sweet birthday post for the Telugu actor on social media. From posting rare never-seen-before photos to wishing for his good health, celebs including Mahesh Babu, Rana Dagubbati and more went all out to say all things happy and nice about the evergreen star. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Mahesh Babu wishes Nandamuri Balakrishna:

On the special occasion, Mahesh Babu, took to his Twitter space to pen down a sweet note for Balakrishna Garu. He said, “A very happy birthday Balakrishna garu. Good health and happiness always. Have a memorable year!”. Take a look at it here:

A very happy birthday #Balakrishna garu. Good health and happiness always. Have a memorable year! 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 10, 2021

Rana Daggubati wishes Nandamuri Balakrishna:

The Baahubali actor went on to share a rare never-seen-before throwback photo with the legendary Telugu star. In the photo, a young skinny Rana can be seen holding the hands of Nandamuri Balakrishna while attending an award function together. The duo has donned formal suits and are sharing infectious smiles as the camera captures them. Rana captioned the picture as “Happy Birthday to you sir!! Have the best year” before adding three fire emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at the Instagram story shared by Rana Daggubati:

Other celebs who wished Nandamuri Balakrishna:

Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela tweeted, “Happy Birthday to my friend Balakrishna. I want you to always be healthy and happy”. On the other hand, Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, “Happy birthday dear Balakrishna gaaru!! Hope you have a peaceful and safe year ahead”.

Actor Ram Pothineni, who considers the legendary star his icon, shared one of his favourite photos alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. He travelled down memory lane and recollected memories of an event that the duo attended in the past. For Ram, the event turned out to be huge success with the ‘mad fun’ they had together. He said, “BAlayya BAbu kI janmadhina subhakankshallu.. When you meet the man,you’ll know.. & this is one of my fav pictures..still remember the mad fun at that event..looking forward to #Akhanda Love.. #RAPO”.

BAlayya BAbu kI janmadhina subhakankshallu..



When you meet the man,you’ll know.. & this is one of my fav pictures..still remember the mad fun at that event..looking forward to #Akhanda 🔥



Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/d10SEWNDgy — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) June 10, 2021

(Image: Mahesh Babu & Rana Daggubati Instagram, Venkatesh Daggubati Twitter)

