Mahesh Babu Releases 'Love Story' Song 'Evo Evo Kalale'; Here's How Fans Reacted

The new single, Evo Evo Kalale from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story has been released by Mahesh Babu on Thursday, March 25. As for now, only the lyrical song has been released. The 4-minute song is a soothing melody sung by Jonita Gandhi, Nakul Abhyankar and penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar. Read ahead to know more about Evo Evo Kalale.
Taking to Twitter, he shared the lyrical video and wrote, “Happy to launch the lyrical of #EvoEvoKalale from Love Story! Wishing #NarayanDasNarang garu and the entire team all the best for the film!” The song features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The music of the song is composed by Pawan Ch.
This song will remind the listeners about the times they have spent with their loved ones. Evo Evo Kalale is for everyone who connects with the emotions of being deeply in love. The duet of Jonita Gandhi and Nakul Abhyankar adds a soft effect to it, while the tune of the song is calming.
Fans were in awe and showered immense love on the song by creating a buzz on social media. One user said, “#Lovestory songs are so good! All thanks to @HaricharanMusic for making us fall in love with this blockbuster album through #Aypilla @pawanch19 #EvoEvoKalale.” Another fan commented saying, “Another beautiful Rain song loading #EvoEvoKalale #LoveStoryOnApril16th Hit album already #LoveStory.” Take a look at how netizens reacted below.
Love Story is an upcoming Telugu-language romantic drama film. The movie is written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. One other song of the film, named Saranga Dariya was launched by Samantha Akkineni on February 28 and gained immense love from fans. The film was scheduled to release in 2020 but production was delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Love Story is now slated to release on April 16, 2021.
