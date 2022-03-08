Last Updated:

Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej & Other South Celebrities Share Endearing Posts On Women's Day

From Mahesh Babu to Chiranjeevi, South celebrities shared heartfelt posts to hail women across the world on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.

Many celebrities across the globe are sharing heartfelt messages on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, celebrating the women in their lives and lauding the powerful female spirit. From Bollywood divas like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Sushmita Sen to South celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, actors have shared endearing posts and sent across love to women around the world. 

While Mahesh Babu dedicated the day to all women 'inspiring change' as he shared his wife  Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara's picture, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a gorgeous glimpse of herself and expressed gratitude for being born as a woman. She wrote, "Almighty…thank you for my soul being born a woman #blessed #proud ..everyday". 

Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej & other celebrities send Women's Day wishes 

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 8, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor dropped a picture of wife Namrata and their daughter twinning in white. In the caption, he wrote, "To grit and grace. To beauty and brilliance. To kindness and resilience. Here's to mine & all the women inspiring change!! #HappyWomensDay". 

Apart from the aforementioned stars, Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar sent out Women's Day wishes by mentioning, "Love is an emotion which is only complete in a womens heart!! Team #radheshyam wishes all the lovely ladies a #happywomensday".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JETPANJA/ @URSTRULYMAHESH)

