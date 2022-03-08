Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej & Other South Celebrities Share Endearing Posts On Women's Day

Many celebrities across the globe are sharing heartfelt messages on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, celebrating the women in their lives and lauding the powerful female spirit. From Bollywood divas like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Sushmita Sen to South celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, actors have shared endearing posts and sent across love to women around the world.

While Mahesh Babu dedicated the day to all women 'inspiring change' as he shared his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara's picture, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a gorgeous glimpse of herself and expressed gratitude for being born as a woman. She wrote, "Almighty…thank you for my soul being born a woman #blessed #proud ..everyday".

Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej & other celebrities send Women's Day wishes

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 8, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor dropped a picture of wife Namrata and their daughter twinning in white. In the caption, he wrote, "To grit and grace. To beauty and brilliance. To kindness and resilience. Here's to mine & all the women inspiring change!! #HappyWomensDay".

On the other hand, superstar Chiranjeevi shared a post on Twitter that read, "Wishing ALL the Women of the World , #HappyWomensDay ! May the Force be with you always & forever!". Actor Sai Dharam Tej also dropped a picture of the important women in his life and quipped, "To the most inspiring ladies in my life…to all the ladies who made everyones life colourful and to all the women who have made the world a better and a beautiful place to live…wishing you all a #InternationalWomensDay we men will always be grateful."

Wishing ALL the Women of the World ,

Apart from the aforementioned stars, Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar sent out Women's Day wishes by mentioning, "Love is an emotion which is only complete in a womens heart!! Team #radheshyam wishes all the lovely ladies a #happywomensday".

