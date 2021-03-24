Mahesh Babu Said He'd Do What It Takes To Get 'Maharshi' A National Award; Reveals Vamshi

On Monday, March 22, 2021, Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Padipally's Maharshi received two National Awards. The Vamshi Paidpally-directed film won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award as well as the Best Choreography Award at the 67th National Film Awards. Vamshi has now shared a WhatsApp screenshot of his conversation with Mahesh Babu, in which the latter promises to go to any length to ensure Maharshi wins the National Award. In the screenshot, Mahesh Babu congratulates the director on his Filmfare Award-winning film Oopiri and predicts that he will win the National Award next. As Vamshi thanked him for his wishes, Mahesh Babu vowed to do whatever he could to help Maharshi advance to the next level.

Mahesh Babu's predicted win

As a caption to the screenshot, Vamshi Paidpally thanked Mahesh Babu for putting his faith and trust. He further attributed the success of the film to Mahesh Babu. He further said that he was sharing the screenshot to showcase the trust that Mahesh Babu had in him back in 2017 when Oopri had won a Filmfare. He ended his caption by saying that all of Mahesh Babu’s predictions had come true and thanked him for his trust.

Vamshi Paidpally also shared a post thanking everyone for the National Awards that Maharshi had received. While sharing the poster of the film, he first thanked the Jury of the National Awards for awarding them the ‘distinguished appreciation’. After that, he thanked his audience saying that getting the award would not be possible had it not been for the audience who had provided their patronage to the film. He also thanked the cast and crew of the film with a special mention for Mahesh Babu.

Actor Mahesh Babu also took to Instagram on March 23, 2021, to express his gratitude for winning the National Awards. He said in his caption, “#NationalFilmAwards Honoured and humbled to have received this prestigious recognition!! #Maharshi will always remain special. Proud of @directorvamshi for bringing a socially relevant story to light. Big thank you to the jury, the entire team of Maharshi and our audience ðŸ™.” He shared a poster of the film with ‘winner’ written on it in bold letters alongside his caption.

Source: Mahesh Babu Instagram, Vamshi Paidpally Twitter