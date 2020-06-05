Mahesh Babu Shares Powerful Note On World Environment Day, Says 'It's Time For Nature'

Southern Superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to share a picture on World Environment Day. In the picture, with the background of blue, the earth is represented with a note “It’s time #ForNature”. The actor also wrote an inspiring note for his fans.

He started with a quote by Dalai Lama that said it is the collective and individual responsibility to preserve the environment. ‪Mahesh Babu added, "Nature and us, we're interlinked. By protecting nature we're protecting ourselves. These challenging times have exposed the vulnerability of human life, for us to survive well, it's important to create a healthy & balanced ecosystem. While we all stay home safe, let our voices be heard. Let our actions and words be the change. The future of humanity depends on us! Save water, save trees, save electricity, reduce carbon emissions, save forests, save our oceans, save animals! Choose what’s important to you! Start today! Let’s do this together! ‪This #WorldEnvironmentDay, It's time #ForNature.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on World Environment Day 2020

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to people and reiterated his pledge to preserve the rich biodiversity of our planet. He shared a message from an earlier Mann Ki Baat address and acknowledged that the nationwide lockdown has helped in reviving animals and birds that were earlier hard to sight. The Prime Minister encouraged and urged people to renew their bond with nature by planting trees, saving water, and looking after animals and birds.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations. pic.twitter.com/nPBMthR1kr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2020

The Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar also extended his greetings on World Environment Day and said that India is proud of its rich biodiversity. In a series of tweets, the minister listed down several measures people can undertake to make the planet environment friendly. He emphasised on the fact that planting trees is important as they help to regulate oxygen and carbon dioxide in the air. He also asked people to recycle and reuse as well as save water for a sustainable future.

World Environment Day 2020: Theme

The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is 'celebrating biodiversity' -- a concern that is both urgent and existential. According to the United Nation Organization, the theme was selected due to the "Recent events, from bushfires in Brazil, the United States, and Australia to locust infestations across East Africa - and now, a global disease pandemic - demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which they exist."

