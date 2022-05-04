Mahesh Babu Shares Candid Pic With Daughter Sitara From Family's Paris Vacation; See Here

Popular actor Mahesh Babu often takes to his social media account to share glimpses from his life with his family and recently went on a vacation to Paris with them. He was accompanied by his wife Namrata, and their children Sitara and Gautam. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a candid glimpse as he bonded with his daughter Sitara on the trip.

Mahesh Babu, Sitara bond on Paris vacation

Mahesh Babu headed to his Instagram account and shared a sweet picture featuring his daughter Sitara. He can be seen laying on the bed, while spending time with Sitara and a cat, Socrate. The actor can be seen smiling as he looks in the direction of his daughter. He captioned the image, "Candid conversations with Socrate."

Have a look at the picture here:

Mahesh Babu, Sitara in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will hit the big screens on May 12, 2022. The film will see Mahesh Babu sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh. In a recently released song from the film titled Penny, Sitara made her debut in the industry as she grooved to the foot-tapping beats of the number. In the music video of the song, the actor can be seen making an impressive entry on a bike and dancing as he wins the hearts of his fans. Sitara could be seen in a black and white trendy outfit, as she aced some technical moves. Sharing the song online, Mahesh Babu called it a 'very special one' and expressed how proud he was of his 'rockstar' Sitara.

Mahesh Babu's films

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor will soon be seen in a movie tentatively titled SSMB28, which will be helmed by Trivikram. The actor will be seen taking on the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde. The actor recently shared a picture of the clapperboard and was ecstatic as a 'new chapter unfolds'. The makers of the film also shared glimpses from the film’s muhurat ceremony that was attended by the two stars, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata, the director Trivikram, music composers Thaman, Naga Vamsi, and others.

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh