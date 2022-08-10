Last Updated:

'Blessed beyond measure..' | Mahesh Babu Shares Heartfelt Post Thanking Fans For Their 'kind Wishes' On His Birthday

On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note thanking all his "super fans" for showering birthday love on the actor.

Superstar Mahesh Babu rang into his 47th birthday on August 9. On his special day, all his fans and followers from all around the country sent their best wishes to the "Prince of Tollywood". Overwhelmed with fans' immense love and adulation, the actor recently, penned a gratitude note on his social media handle thanking fans for their "kind wishes" on his birthday.

Mahesh Babu thanks fans for heartfelt birthday wishes

On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note thanking all his 'super fans' for showering birthday love on the actor. The note shared by the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor read, "Dear family, friends, well-wishers and my super fans. Thank you for all your kind wishes. Blessed beyond measure and grateful for all the love you continue to send my way. It's been a great year so far and I look forward to what's to come."

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar pens a heartfelt note on his birthday

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 9 and wished Mahesh Babu on his birthday. Sharing her husband's picture, Namrata wrote in the caption, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always."

Mahesh Babu on the work front

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is currently gearing up for his forthcoming highly-anticipated project SSMB 28. The film will go on floors soon and the unit is planning for its release in 2023 Summer. Mahesh will reportedly be essaying the role of a politician, while  Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead.

