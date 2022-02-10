Mahesh Babu shared a special post to mark 17 years of togetherness with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, putting to display their beautiful relationship. The superstar dropped a family portrait alongside Namrata and their children Gautham and Sitara, with the perfect wish for his better half, quipping how their marital life is 'all about love'. Namrata too marked their anniversary with a video montage encapsulating various stages of their relationship, with a caption detailing her 'little marriage recipe'.

Mahesh Babu shares a special post on 17th wedding anniversary with Namrata

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, February 10, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor dropped a beautiful picture alongside Namrata Shirodkar and their little ones as they shed smiles for the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love @namratashirodkar." Take a look.

Fans showered love and adulation on the couple by dropping comments like, "Inspiration couple to many", "Many more decades together", "such a sweet family", among others. Namrata also reacted to his post with heart emoticons, while her elder sister and actor Shilpa Shirodkar also wrote, "Happy happy anniversary".

On the other hand, Shilpa shared a video montage filled with pictures from their wedding ceremony, earlier days of their relationship as well as other adorable candid glimpses. In the caption, she mentioned, "My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time! Happy 17 MB @urstrulymahesh! Love you with all my being."

For the uninitiated, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot on February 10, 2005, and welcomed their firstborn, Gautham in the year 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. In an earlier interview published by National Herald, Namrata had recalled how she met Mahesh on the sets of Vamsi. She revealed that when they met, they knew that they want to spend their lives together. She stated that even though Vamsi did not do well commercially, they still hold the film special.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh in the commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is slated to release theatrically on May 12.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@URSTRULYMAHESH)