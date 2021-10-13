Mahesh Babu Shares 'throwback Picture' To Wish Brother Ramesh On His Birthday; Take A Look

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s elder brother, Ramesh Babu, is celebrating his birthday today. On the special occasion, the actor extended his greetings with a special throwback picture from his childhood. Mahesh has shared screen space with his brother in his childhood for the movie 'Needa'. Mahesh took to Instagram and penned a sweet note along with the picture that also features their father Krishna.

Mahesh and his brother Ramesh were all smiles in the picture. Captioning the post, he wrote, "One of my biggest influences.. he's someone I've always looked up to! Wishing my Annaya a very happy birthday!! Health and happiness always."

For the unversed, Ramesh Babu started his career in 1974 as a child artist with the film Alluri Seetharama Raju. In 1987, Ramesh Babu made his comeback as a lead actor with the film Samraat, directed by V. Madhusudhan Rao.

The actor finally decided to end his career by taking retirement in 1997 and had done 15 films until then. In 2004, he became a producer and started Krishna Productions Private Ltd, a film production company named after his father. Mahesh Babu produced films like Arjun, Athidhi, and Dookudu, which had him in the leading role.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was previously in the news after the South Indian International Movie Awards. Mahesh Babu took home the Best Actor award for Maharshi. The film's director, Vamshi, won the Best Director award. Allari Naresh also won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for the film and the music director too grabbed an award. On the work front, he has been busy shooting for director Parasuram Petla's Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Hyderabad.

The film marks the first collaboration of Mahesh Babu with National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners, the film is set to hit theatres on January 13, 2022.

In the Parasuram directorial venture, R Madhi is the cinematographer, Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, whereas AS Prakash is the art director. The film is reportedly set to clash with Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.

IMAGE: Instagram/URSTRULYMAHESH/70MMSCREENS