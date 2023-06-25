Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela Photos From Guntur Kaaram Set Goes Viral

The internet is buzzing with the release of viral pictures taken on the set of Trivikram's highly-anticipated film, Guntur Kaaram. As Mahesh Babu and Trivikram join forces for the third time, fans are eagerly awaiting this collaboration. Recently, the film's team commenced a new schedule, and the photos from the set have quickly gained attention online.

3 things you need to know

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram have previously delivered two successful films together, Athadu and Khaleja.

Speculations suggest that Pooja Hegde has been replaced in the film.

Music composer S. Thaman is rumored to have been substituted.

Insights from the Guntur Kaaram set

Mahesh Babu has commenced filming for his upcoming project, and pictures of him from the set are making rounds on Twitter. A dedicated fan page shared monochrome photos revealing various frames adorning the walls. Among these frames, one picture features Mahesh Babu striking a pose alongside Sreeleela.

Upon the release of these photos, fans expressed their excitement in the comment section, already predicting the film's blockbuster success.

Guntur Kaaram: An action-packed entertainer

In May, on the occasion of his father Krishna's birth anniversary, Mahesh Babu unveiled the film's teaser. The teaser provided glimpses of thrilling action sequences, leaving viewers with high expectations for another box office hit from this duo.

Produced by S. Radha Krishna under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, this action drama is slated for release on Sankranthi (January 13) next year. The movie features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles.

It is set to release in five regional languages, namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Following the theatrical release, the film might also be available on the OTT platform Netflix. In the meantime, Mahesh Babu's previous film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022), received positive responses from the audience and proved to be a box office hit.