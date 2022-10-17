Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Film Inspired By Real-life Incident, To Roll Next Year: Report

Actor Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming jungle-based adventure movie has created a massive buzz even before going on floors. The duo's highly awaited project is all set to roll in the second half of 2023, with the latest reports also suggesting that the story is inspired by a real-life event.

Acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad gave an update about the yet-untitled project, which comes right after the success of Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

Confirming that the film will draw inspiration from a real-life incident, KV Vijayendra Prasad told Pinkvilla, "It’s an adventure story, which will roll next year."

This comes after Mahesh Babu told the publication that it was a 'dream come true' for him to collaborate with the Baahubali helmer. "It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film," the star mentioned.

The filmmaker also spoke about the project at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, comparing it to the likes of James Bond and Indiana Jones. Rajamouli was quoted by ANI as saying, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting actioner. It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

More on Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's work front

Mahesh Babu has joined forces with Trivikram Srinivas for his highly-anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB 28. The movie reunites the duo after a span of 12 years. They've previously worked on films like Athadu and Khaleja. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, who'll be working with Srinivas for the third time. Mahesh was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh.

