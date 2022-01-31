Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata's New Release Date LOCKED; Check Out New Poster

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has got a new release date. The filmmakers, on Monday, took to their verified Twitter handle and made an official announcement that the film will be hitting the silver screens on May 12, 2022. They also unveiled a new poster featuring Mahesh in an ultra-stylish look. Check out the brand new poster below.

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata to release on May 12

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the makers of the film tweeted, "Date for the AuCTION is locked! #SarkaruVaariPaata worldwide release on May 12." In the new poster, Mahesh Babu can be seen sporting an uber-cool look and is seen relaxing on the bench. The film was initially slated for release on April 1. However, the filmmakers have come up with an update of kickstarting audio promotions from Valentine's Day onwards.

The film's first single which is a melody song will be unveiled on February 14. The music has been scored by the renowned composer S Thaman. Helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, the film will also see Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju as supporting cast. R Madhi has handled the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash has taken care of the art department. The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

Yesterday, it was shared that Mahesh Babu will be joining the sets from February 2. It is also believed that the entire shoot for Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be completed by March this year.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, according to Pinkvilla, SS Rajamouli and his writer father KV Vijayendra Prasad have started working on the script of their next project for which they have reportedly roped in Mahesh Babu to essay the lead role. The father-son duo is trying to develop a jungle-based adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones for Mahesh. Keerthy Suresh was recently seen in director Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi. Presented by producer Dil Raju, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the film. The film was released on January 28.