Mahesh Babu Takes The Second Dose Of Covid Vaccine; Urges Fans To "get Vaccinated"

Mahesh Babu takes the second dose of the Covid vaccine

Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone ðŸ™ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 25, 2021

The actor shared the information on Twitter and also asked everyone else to get their vaccination. Through his post, Mahesh Babu also shed light on the importance of vaccination and said that getting vaccinated is very important as the second wave has hit the country hard. He also urged citizens over 18 to get vaccinated from May 1st onwards. Mahesh Babu wrote,

"Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone".

Fans quickly reacted to Mahesh Babu's post. Most of the fans left comments like 'stay safe' on the actor's post.

Mahesh Babu's wish for his mother

Mahesh Babu's Instagram recently featured a post for his mother on her birthday. The actor while sharing the post penned a sweet note on the occasion of her birthday. The South Indian actor captioned his post by saying that he was grateful for his mother and would forever be so. He also wished his mother a happy birthday. In the photo shared by the actor, Mahesh Babu is seen holding his mother Indira Devi’s hand and they are standing in the middle of a large crowd. The picture seemed to be a candid of the two. Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy birthday Amma.. Grateful for you every day".

Upcoming Mahesh Babu's movies

Major is an upcoming Indian biographical film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and will be produced by Mahesh Babu. The movie stars actors like Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. The movie is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The actor will be seen on screen in the action movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie will also feature actress Keerthy Suresh in the main role opposite Mahesh Babu.

Source: Mahesh Babu's Instagram

