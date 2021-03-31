Mahesh Babu, The Doting Dad, Reacts To Daughter Sitara's 'bloom Series'; See Pic

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara is a budding social media star and creates a lot of ripples on the internet with her posts and images. The 8-year-old starlet has her own YouTube channel and Instagram page through which she gives her fans a candid sight into her personal life and shares unseen pictures of her with her parents. Sitara has recently been posting a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot called the 'Bloom series' on her Instagram page and Mahesh Babu being the doting father that he is reposted a picture from his daughter's latest photoshoot on his Instagram stories.

Mahesh Babu reacts to Sitara's 'bloom series'

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara recently shared a picture from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Calling it the bloom series, she wrote, "And she saw the world, not always as it was.. but as perhaps it could be, with just a little bit of magic! Magic begins with us". The picture is a black and white portrait shot of Sitaara which is edited in a way that shows two of her in one frame. The first Sitara has her hair tied while the second Sitara has her hair down. Check out the picture below:

While fans of the young star were blown away by the fabulousness of her photoshoot, her father Mahesh Babu also couldn't stop himself from reacting to Sitara's latest photo. Taking to his Instagram stories, Mahesh Babu reposted Sitara's latest photoshoot picture and wrote, "Double Trouble" on it followed by heart emojis.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shriodkar have been supportive of their daughter's decision to be a social media star and are often found sharing pictures and videos of Sitara's work showing their support towards her and giving her a shoutout. Recently Sitara's mom and former Bollywood star Namrata Shirodkar also reposted a picture of her daughters' bloom series photoshoot.

A glimpse into Sitara's Instagram

The 8-year-old starlet wants to be an actor just like her parents and avidly shares a lot of pictures on her social media. Sitara has 347k followers on Instagram and is also a verified account. She is often snapped while sporting a vivacious smile on her face and looks cute in pretty in all her posts. Let's take a look at some of Mahesh Babu's daughter's photos from her 'Bloom series.'

Talking about the star kid's father, Mahesh Babu's latest film Maharshi bagged him a National award under the Bets Popular film category. On the work front, he will next be seen opposite Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata which has been directed and written by Parasuram. Mahesh Babu had jetted off to Dubai with his family for the shooting of the film.

