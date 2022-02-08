Mahesh Babu To Join Sets Of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' From Feb 12? Here's All We Know

South star Mahesh Babu’s fans are looking forward to seeing the actor alongside Keerthy Suresh in the commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Fueling the excitement, the actor is likely to join the sets of his upcoming film from February 12. The latest schedule of the film is presently underway. The film is slated to release theatrically on May 12.

Coming as the surprise for the fans, the first single from the film titled Kalaavathi will release on Valentine’s Day. Kalaavathi is the name of Keerthy Suresh’s character in the movie. The film marks the first time of on-screen pairing for Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu. The audience is waiting to see the magic of the new pair on the big screen.

Mahesh Babu to join Sarkaru Vaari Paata sets?

Now, according to the reports by the leading daily, the actor is all set to begin shooting for the film from February 12. Mahesh Babu’s next has been directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the movie will get a theatrical release on May 12. R Madhi has done the cinematography for the film, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Celebrated musician S Thaman has scored the melodies for the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited movies at the moment.

Mahesh Babu’s other projects, the star will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli for the project tentatively titled SSMB29. The script for the film has been penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad and it is touted to be a jungle-based adventure. However, further details on the project are still under wrap. The fans are looking forward to this director-actor collaboration.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, according to Pinkvilla, SS Rajamouli and his writer father KV Vijayendra Prasad has started working on the script of their next project for which they have reportedly roped in Mahesh Babu to essay the lead role. The father-son duo is trying to develop a jungle-based adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones for Mahesh. Keerthy Suresh was recently seen in director Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi. Presented by producer Dil Raju, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the film. The film was released on January 28.

IMAGE: Instagram/UrsTrulyMahesh/Twitter/UrstrulyMahesh: