Mahesh Babu To Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Here's How Tollywood Celebs Welcome New Year 2022

Mahesh Babu to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tollywood celebs rang in New Year 2022 in style by celebrating with their loved ones and sharing a message for fans.

Mahesh Babu
Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh

Mahesh Babu had a grand way to mark New Year as he visited the Burj Khalifa in Dubai with wife Namrata Shirodkar and his children, Gautam and Sitara. "Trust the magic of new beginnings!" he wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an image of her dog, and stated that coming 'this far' and 'surviving' was a reason enough to celebrate this New Year. She urged all to do things they believe & be gentle.

Anushka Shetty
Image: Instagram/@anushkashettyofficial

Anushka Shetty also shared a snap with her pet as she wished fans with the message of love, trust and gratitude. She urged all to 'let go', 'forgive', 'love more', 'love self', 'listen more'.

Malaika Mohanan
Image: Instagram/@https://www.instagram.com/malavi

Malaika Mohanan had a girls' night out with her 'favourite partners in crime' and stunned in a black dress. She quipped that any such night out without a 'bathroom photo session' would be incomplete.&

Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

Kajal Aggarwal decked up in a dark green dress as she dropped a photo with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She was grateful for 2021 and looked to 2022 with 'wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.'

Nani
Image: Instagram/@nameisnani

Nani dropped an image from his recent release 'Shyam Singha Roy' as he called it an 'Epic end to a hectic year' while conveying greetings for the new year. 

Shriya Saran
Image: Instagram/@shriya_saran1109

Shriya Saran shared some cozy moments from Goa with her husband Andrei Koscheev and captioned it, "Happy new year beautiful people happy 2022 please 🙏🏼"

Tamaanaah Bhatia
Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah Bhatia had a beach outing with her family for New Year, where she was all smiling. She captioned her post, "Waving goodbye to 2021 by creating memories with my favourites ❤️."

Shruti Haasan
Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Shruti Haasan had her close ones, sister Akshara and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika for New Year celebrations. She even danced on a song with her sister. 

Tags: mahesh babu, samantha ruth prabhu, new year 2022
