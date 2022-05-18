Last Updated:

Mahesh Babu Trolled For Endorsing Pan Masala Brand Post 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me' Remark

Popular actor Mahesh Babu recently made headlines after his controversial comment about the Bollywood industry not being able to afford him.

Mahesh Babu recently made headlines after his controversial comment about the Bollywood industry not being able to afford him. The Telugu actor's statement garnered several reactions from celebrities and netizens.

Following the comment, netizens are now talking about a pan masala brand's advertisement from last year where Mahesh Babbu starred alongside Tiger Shroff. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star is now facing backlash for his actions after his controversial statements about the Bollywood industry.

Netizens troll Mahesh Babu for endorsing pan masala brand after 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment

Mahesh Babu's advertisements for a pan masala brand, grabbed eyeballs online after he said that Bollywood could not afford him.  A netizen mentioned that although they love the actor, they were 'disappointed' that he might claim Bollywood can't afford him, but he was now implying that a pan masala brand could. They also called out his 'hypocrisy' and 'double standards' as they expressed displeasure with his endorsement.

Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment

The actor had earlier mentioned that he receives several offers for Hindi films, but that the Bollywood industry 'cannot afford' him, so he wishes not to waste his time. According to PTI, he said, "I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. With the stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier." 

Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The actor is currently basking in the success of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which he took on a lead role alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film has been hailed by viewers and has also been doing well at the box office. It received an impressive opening at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office and earned a whopping ₹ 52.18 cr on its first day on the big screen. The film then went on to earn ₹ 17.06 cr, ₹ 19.30 cr and ₹19.58 cr in the next few days of its release, but saw a drop on its fifth day, which was a Monday. It minted ₹ 7.13 cr on day five and ₹3.81 cr on day 6. The overall earnings stand at ₹ 119.06 cr.

