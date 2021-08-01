Mahesh Babu Unveils First Look From 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Fans Say 'can’t Wait To See It'

South Indian Star Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in the action-drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, is all set to lead in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sarkaru Vaari Paata. While fans of Mahesh Babu were waiting for a glimpse of him from the film, he recently treated them with his first look from the film.

Mahesh Babu shares Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Notice

Mahesh Babu recently took to his social media handles to share his first look from the upcoming film Sakaru Vaari Paata. The actor shared a poster of him in which he was seen stepping out from a red coloured car. He wore a brown coloured t-shirt, camel coloured bottoms and brown leather shoes. The front glass of the car was seen broken in the poster, hinting towards the action in the film. In the caption, the Bharat Ane Nenu actor wrote, "Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi! :) #SVPFirstNotice". Sarkaru Vaari Paata cast Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu. The film will mark Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu's first collaboration. The film will hit the theatres on Sankranthi, January 13, 2022.

Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive following of over 7 million on Instagram. The actor's fans were thrilled to see his new look from the film and showered him with love. A fan wrote, "Woaahhhhh 😍❤️.... Extremely excited for the upcoming updates and extremely excited for the movie❤️... Sarkaru Vaari Paata❤️🔥... Huge fan", while another commented, "All babu fans right now waiting for jan13 to come soon 😍😍😍😍😍 can’t wait to see you on big screen😭😭😭 and ah look iteyyy". Mahesh Babu's wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar and Australian cricketer David Warner also reacted to the post".

More details about Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Earlier in January, Mahesh Babu shared the release date of the film via social media. The actor shared a poster of the film which had a man's arm holding a bunch of keys. In the caption, he wrote, "Sankranthi it is!!! 😊 #SarkaruVaariPaata". The film is being helmed by Parasuram, while Gopichand Achanta, Y Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni, and Ram Achanta are producing it.

