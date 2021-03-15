Mahesh Babu Unveils 'Major' First Look On Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Birth Anniversary

The first glimpse of the upcoming movie titled Major was released today on Youtube, on the birth anniversary of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The biographical movie is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Here is everything you need to know about the new teaser shared by the makers of the upcoming biographical drama.

Major first glimpse

A 30-second long glimpse of the upcoming film Major was released today on Youtube and it featured the lead actor Adivi Sesh, portraying the character of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The video begins with a text stating, "Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, The Hero of 26/11. We Remember." The next scene shows the silhouette of the lead actor in the midst of a burning room, with a gun in his hand while the background score suggests other people trying to contact him. The short glimpse also revealed the teaser release date of the multilingual movie, which is March 28, 2021. The video has garnered around 45k views on Youtube until now and is uploaded on Mahesh Babu's official channel.

Major movie's release date

Major movie's release is scheduled to be on July 2, 2021, and the biographical film has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures Releasing International, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies. Based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film will see Adivi Sesh portray the titular role while actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma also play pivotal roles.

The film was announced in February 2019, with Adivi Sesh in the lead role, by Mahesh Babu's production house, in collaboration with Sony Pictures India. The lead actor of the movie has also written the script of the film. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and apart from Adivi Sesh's character, none of the other characters have been revealed yet. The shooting of the movie began in February 2020 with Dhulipala completing her portions in November 2020 itself. Adivi Sesh will mark his Hindi film debut with Major and is known for Telugu movies like Panjaa, Ladies & Gentlemen, Baahubali: The Beginning, Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, and Evaru. Apart from being a successful South Indian actor, Sesh is a prominent director and screenwriter as well with multiple films to his credit.

