Mahesh Babu Vaccinates His Village Burripalem Against Coronavirus; Namrata Shares Pics

Hero Hindustani actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 09, 2021, to share pictures from the 7-day COVID-19 vaccination drive which was conducted by her husband Mahesh Babu. The drive which was conducted in his village, Burripalem, has successfully ended today. Along with the pictures, the actor also penned a heartfelt note revealing details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata Shirodkar shared a series of pictures from the vaccination drive. In the pictures, one can notice many villagers standing in the queue for their turns, while some are at the vaccination desk taking their shot. By the looks of the post, seems like the drive was a success. In the last picture, the actor also showed fans the coupons that were being distributed and it had Mahesh Babu’s photo on it. One can also notice Mahesh Babu’s pictures on the poster.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Successfully completed the 7-day vaccination drive in Burripalem!! Can’t be happier to have got our village vaccinated”. She added, “Thank you @urstrulymahesh, for always being as solid as a rock, @andhrahospitals @mbofficialteam for your relentless support and most importantly, a big thank you to all our villagers who came forward to take it! 🙏🏼”. The actor concluded by saying, “Vaccination is the need of the hour. Please #GetVaccinated as soon as you can 🙏🏼 #BurripalemGetsVaccinated”. Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded their great work, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “Great Work Superstar & Namrata Ma'am”. Another user wrote, “This is great”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu, too, posted a collage photo to his Instagram account. He penned a lengthy note in which he described his vaccination drive. Many of his fans praised him for helping society during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at the post below.

IMAGE: NAMRATA SHIRODKAR & MAHESH BABU'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.