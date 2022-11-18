Mahesh Babu, Wife Namrata & Others Pay Respects To Late Star Krishna At Prayer Meet

Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and other family members paid their last respects to late superstar Krishna at his prayer meet. The late veteran passed away on November 15 at a private hospital in Hyderabad and his last rites were performed with full state honours the next day. The prayer meeting was not just attended by Mahesh Babu and his close relatives, but also by notable people from the Telugu film industry like Trivikram Srinivas, Dil Raju, Gopichand and others.

Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata & more pay last respects to late star Krishna

Pictures from the prayer meet held on the third day of Krishna’s death have surfaced online. Mahesh can be seen paying floral tribute to his father, with his wife Namrata accompanying him. Take a look.

Krishna passed away in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Tuesday, November 15. The actor's demise also came shortly after he was admitted to a hospital following a cardiac arrest, with doctors revealing that his condition was 'critical' and he was on ventilator support.

His funeral took place in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad, having in attendance celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Mohan Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and many more.

Following his father's demise, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata released a statement that read, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again... - THE GHATTAMANENI FAMILY."

Krishna began his career in the early 1960s and acted in about 350 films. Some of his works include Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Goodachari 116, James Bond 777, and Agent Gopi among others.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @URSVAMSISHEKAR)