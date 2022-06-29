Mahesh Babu, Wife Namrata 'humbled' To Meet Bill Gates; Call Him An 'inspiration'; See Pic

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are currently enjoying their vacation in New York with their family. From going to the broadway to walking about town to casual strolls during sunset, the couple had been treating fans with amazing pictures from the trip.

And now, it seems the two stars had happened to bump into none other than billionare Bill Gates at a restaurant. The actor who last appeared in Sarkaru Vaari Paata that did a pretty decent business at the box office, posted a picture on social media with the business magnate while expressing his honour in meeting him.

Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates

The picture showed Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata striking a cool pose with Bill Gates. While captioning the picture, Mahesh called him 'Humble' and hailed him as 'one of the visioaries' the world has ever seen. "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!", he wrote.

The actor even shared a blurred picture of his meet with Bill Gates on his Instagram story and wrote, "A day that was" with various heart-eye emoticons. Fans of the actor could not hold on to their excitemnet after seeing the star meeting the eminent personality. One of the users who was completely surprised to see the star with Bill Gates wrote, "Wowww such a pleasant moment and wonderful one to see." Another fan of the star commented, "Heartly congrats to mahesh anna." A third user echoed similar views and wrote, "King Babu with another king Bill Gates."



On the professional front, Mahesh babu is busy with his upcoming film SSMB28, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This also marks the third collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Srinivas after Athadu and Khaleja. The film will also star Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. The actor is also reportedly set to feature in SS Rajamouli's next, however, an official confirmation from the actor and the director regarding the same is awaited.

Mahesh's recent film Sarkaru Vaari Paata received immense love and adulation from fans. The Parasuram Petla directorial has now minted over Rs 200 crore worldwide in just 12 days, as the makers announced the milestone on social media.

IMAGE: Instagram/urstrulymahesh/AP