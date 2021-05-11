Mahesh Babu Wishes Brother-in-law Sudheer Babu 'joy' & 'success' On His Birthday

Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law and Tollywood star, Sudheer Babu rings in his 41st birthday today, May 11, 2021. While ardent fans of the Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu actor made "#HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu" trend on Twitter, Mahesh took to Instagram to extend a lovely birthday wish to the Sudheer. The eight-time Nandi Award-winning Telugu actor shared a throwback photo with his sister's husband and wished for his "Joy" and "Success".

Mahesh Babu pens a sweet note on Sudheer Babu's birthday

Since earlier this morning, hundreds and thousands of Sudheer Babu's fans have been flocking to social media to make his 41st birthday special for him with their heartfelt birthday wishes. Now, to make his birthday even more special for him, Sudheer's beloved brother-in-law and Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu penned a sweet note for him. Earlier today, Mahesh took to his Instagram Stories and shared a throwback photo with Sudheer from a past event, wherein the former rocked a checkered black and white shirt while the latter sported a printed black tee. Posting the photo on Instagram, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Sudheer". The 45-year-old added, "Wishing you joy and success always. Have a great one! (sic)".

Check out Mahesh Babu's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Sudheer Babu's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Sridevi Soda Center, dropped the first look teaser of the actor as Soori Babu from the highly-anticipated action-thriller. Set against a rustic backdrop, the teaser kicks off with several fishing men and boats sailing in Andhra Pradesh's hinterlands, following the entry of Sudheer. Showing off his hunky physique, the SIMMA Award-winning actor makes an introduction with a couple of action sequences.

The Telugu film has the Palasa 1978 director Karuna Kumar at its helm while it has been produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the banner, 70mm Entertainments. Soon after its release, the teaser was quick to catch everyone's attention and do the rounds on social media. Details about its star cast apart from Sudheer Babu as well as its release date has been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet.

Watch the first look teaser of 'Sridevi Soda Center' below:

