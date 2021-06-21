Mahesh Babu Wishes His Father Krishna On Father's Day, Calls Him 'hero And Guiding Light'

On the occasion of Father's Day on June 20, various celebrities took to their social media accounts to thank their fathers and celebrate the day. Telugu actor Mahesh Babu too took to his Instagram account to celebrate Father's Day. He shared a picture of himself with his father and yesteryear superstar Krishna and also wrote a note about him.

Mahesh Babu celebrates Father's Day

In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen facing away from the camera while smiling at each other. While sharing the picture, Mahesh Babu called his father, "hero and guiding light". He wrote, "My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna". The comment section is filled with heart reactions and also Father's Day wishes from fans. Have a look.

More about Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna

The yesteryear actor works predominately in the Telugu industry. He has worked in over 350 films and his career spreads across five decades. For his contribution to the industry, he has also won Padma Bhushan. He started his career with brief roles in movies like Padandi Mundhuku, Kulagothralu and Paruvu Prathishta. The first major role where he played the male lead was in Tene Manasulu. Krishna was married to Indira and he later went on to marry actor Vijaya Nirmala with whom he has worked in over 40 films. He is the father to five children from his first wife, two sons—Ramesh Babu and Mahesh Babu, and three daughters—Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.

A look at Mahesh Babu's movies

The actor started his career as a child artist in the year 1979. Since then, he has appeared in over 30 movies. His first film for which he even won an award was Raja Kumarudu which was released in 1999. He has also appeared in movies like Khaleeja, Dookudu, Businessman and many more. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will be next seen in movies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Major.

