Mahesh Babu Wishes His Mother Namrata & Sitara On Women's Day: 'Rise And Shine Above All'

On Women's Day, March 8, Sarileru Neekevvaru actor Mahesh Babu posted an adorable picture collage of his mother Indira Devi, wife Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter Sitara. He went on to pen a sweet note for the women in his life and for all the women across the globe. Sharing the same, Mahesh wrote, "To mine, and all the incredible women around the globe, Happy Women's Day. Rise and shine above all!".

Mahesh Babu pens note on Women's Day

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Reveals 'most Fav Memory' With Father Zafar Ahmed: 'You're The Real Star'

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata, also posted a picture of herself and penned a note. She remarked that there's no one way to be a woman and that everyone has the power to define it. She added that she chooses to challenge every barrier and every bias that holds women back from realising their worth. Soon, her post was flooded with endearing comments.

Also Read | 'Kuch Toh Hai' Written Update: Mohit And Rehaan Lock Horns, Priya Learns She's Naagin

Mahesh Babu and his family jetted off to Dubai in the first week of February to celebrate Namrata Shirodkar's birthday. More so, the actor also shot for his segments in the upcoming movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor and his team shot a few sequences at Sharjah's Mleiha and at in5 Dubai. It was in January when Mahesh shared a brand new poster from the movie and revealed the release date. The film is all set to release on Sankranti 2022. In the poster, Mahesh Babu could be seen holding a bunch of keys in his hand.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Mom Knits Sweater For Her, The Actor Calls Family The 'greatest Blessing'

Apart from this, the actor also unveiled the poster of his other outing titled Major, which is all set to release on July 2, 2021. The film is based on the life of major Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of 26/11. The actor was also supposed to be a part of a drama titled Jana Gana Mana, which is a pan-India film. However, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has not yet made an official announcement about the same. The movie was announced a few years ago with Mahesh Babu and was later dropped. Meanwhile, Puri is gearing up for the release of Vijay Deverakonda starrer, Liger which also stars Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Rings In Her 24th Birthday With Her Crew, Sister Anshula Plans Huge Surprise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.