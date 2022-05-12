Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his most recently released film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which he took on a lead role alongside Keerthy Suresh. Apart from the leading duo, the film also starred Naga Babu, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Nadiya Moidu and others in pivotal roles. Mahesh Babu recently collaborated with popular social media creator Niharika NM and wowed his fans with the hilarious video the duo made.

Mahesh Babu and Niharika NM join hands for Sarkaru Vaari Paata-based clip

A recent video featuring Mahesh Babu and Niharika NM has been making the rounds on social media and several fans and followers have hailed the duo's performance. A popular line in the trailer of the film saw the lead star declaring that anyone can try and steal his love and friendship, but should not think of stealing his money. The actor narrated the iconic line in the hilarious video and fans are in awe of it.

Niharika NM seems to take on the role of a spy as she tries to lay eyes on the actor and finally spots him at a restaurant. She attempts to rob his set of keys, when he catches her red-handed and says, "You can steal my love, you can steal my friendship, but you can't steal my money." Niharika hilariously replied, "can I steal your sandwich?" as she points at the plate before him.

She then goes on to mention she likes the actor a lot, and the duo burst out laughing. The viral video received heaps of love online and have been going the rounds on social media.

Watch the video here

Apart from its excellent performance at the Indian box office, the film has also done well globally. The movie has been hailed by fans and followers who watched it on its first day on the big screen, and by critics as well. The movie earned a whopping approximate sum of Rs 6 crore in the United States, according to trade expert Kaushik LM. Indian Box Office also reported that the film is off to a great start as it minted Rs 19.80 Cr in advance bookings itself.

#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #USA premieres gross in the $ 850K range as per latest reports. Final number could be even more 👌👍@urstrulyMahesh 's BO Blast begins worldwide🔥 #SVPMania — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 12, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Day Advance Booking Gross

Telugu: 19.80 Cr

It took a big opening today. #MaheshBabu #SarkaruVaariPataa #KeerthySuresh #SarkaruVaariPaataReview pic.twitter.com/p55BTsJmDG — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) May 12, 2022

Image: Twitter/@dhfm_navam