Mahesh Babu's Action Film Sarkaru Vaari Paata's First Look Will Release On His Birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to star in the upcoming Telugu film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers have finally given an update about its motion poster. As the superstar celebrates his birthday on August 9, 2021, a teaser/trailer from the much-touted action film will be revealed on the special occasion at 9: 09 AM. The makers of the film also took to social media to share a rare glimpse of the 45-year-old looking dashing in his long hair and formal look. Along with revealing the actor's first look, the maker's wrote "Block your calendars and lock your plans FireFire!! Let's Begin the SuperStar Birthday Extravaganza Star-struck#SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER on AUG 9th @ 9:09 AM."

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata poster to be out soon

The movie, whose cast and crew are currently shooting for the third schedule in Hyderabad, will be a complete entertainer displaying a strong message. Directed by Parasuram, the film will hit the theatres on Sankranthi, January 13, 2022. The movie had wrapped up the first two schedules in Dubai and Hyderabad respectively before the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The makers of Mahesh Babu’ upcoming had unveiled the first-look poster from the film on July 31.

The intense action flick is reportedly based on the theme of banking scams that have transpired over the years in the country. Apart from Mahesh, the movie will also star National Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh. The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments.

The movie's music score is being handled by SS Thaman. R Madhi has been brought on board as a cinematographer while the editing is to be done by Marthand K Venkatesh.

More details about Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The actor who was last seen in the action-drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, took to his social media earlier this month to share his first look from the upcoming movie. The actor shared a poster of him in which he was seen stepping out from a red coloured car, captioning it as, "Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi! :) #SVPFirstNotice."

Earlier in January, Mahesh Babu shared the release date of the film via social media. The actor shared a poster of the film which had a man's arm holding a bunch of keys. In the caption, he wrote, "Sankranthi it is!!! 😊 #SarkaruVaariPaata." The superstar, who enjoys a massive following of 7 million on Instagram, received showering love and congratulatory messages from his fans as they expressed their excitement for the film.

Image: parasurampetla/Instagram

